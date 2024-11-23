Tribal clashes in northwestern Pakistan leave 35 dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from recent tribal clashes in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has risen to 35, according to a local official on Saturday, News.az reports citing Anadolu agency .

The clashes in the Kurram district, near the Afghan border, erupted late Friday following an attack on passenger vans by unidentified assailants on Thursday."So far, 35 people have been killed from both sides, while dozens others injured," Salim Shah, a local police officer, told Anadolu over the phone.The death toll from Thursday’s passenger van attack has risen to 45, with 16 others still receiving treatment in hospitals.In response to the escalating violence, local authorities have imposed a curfew, suspended mobile services, and shut down schools and businesses in the remote areas of Kurram district.Footage on social media showed gunmen also setting fire to a local market, as well as homes and government buildings, in the area.Deputy Commissioner Javidullah Mehsud told local reporters that efforts are underway to convene a tribal assembly, or jirga, to mediate and prevent further violence.The Kurram district, which borders Afghanistan, has seen repeated tribal clashes in recent months. In September, a conflict in the same region left 46 people dead, though tribal elders managed to broker a ceasefire.Earlier in July, another violent dispute over land ownership in Kurram claimed 43 lives and injured 180 people during days of intense fighting.The latest round of violence comes after local tribes blocked roads in the area for over two weeks earlier this month, further complicating tensions in the region.

News.Az