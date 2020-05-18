Troops involved in large-scale exercises of Azerbaijani army moving to operational areas (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the plan of the large-scale operational-tactical exercises launched by the Azerbaijani army on Monday, the troops, command posts, combat, and reserve units that have been put on alert are moving to the areas of responsibility.

The troops' redeployment is implemented covertly and operationally, according to the demands of their organization, the Defense Ministry reports.

The commandant service regulates all movements of military personnel and military equipment.

News.Az