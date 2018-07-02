Troops involved in military drills moving to operational areas: Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the plan of Azerbaijani army’s large-scale exercises, the troops, command posts, combat, and reserve units that have been put on alert are moving to the operational areas, the Defense Ministry reports.

The force readjustment is implemented covertly and operationally, according to the demands of their organization. The commandant's service regulates all movements of military personnel and military equipment.

According to the terms of current stage of the exercises, the troops are carrying out planned work for being ready for the combat operations.

