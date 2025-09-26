Tropical storm Humberto intensifies into hurricane

An NHC map showing current disturbances in the Atlantic, including Hurricane Humberto, as of September 26, 2025. Image: National Hurricane Center

Humberto has intensified from an Atlantic tropical storm into a hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported in its latest advisory.

"Significant strengthening is forecast, and Humberto is expected to become a major hurricane this weekend," the advisory says, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect, the center said.

It has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

News.Az