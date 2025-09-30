Tropical Storm Imelda triggers warnings along Florida’s east coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tropical Storm Imelda is generating wind advisories and rip current threats across much of Florida’s east coast as it moves offshore.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, Imelda was moving north at 7 mph and was located approximately 165 miles north of Great Abaco Island in The Bahamas, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Imelda is forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday, with further strengthening anticipated on Wednesday, according to the NHC.

The center of the system is expected to move away from the Bahamas today and quickly approach Bermuda late on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds: 70 mph

Minimum central pressure: 981 mb

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the storm's center. Imelda will continue to strengthen over the next few days, according to the NHC.

News.Az