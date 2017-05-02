Truck overturns in Armenia, driver dies at scene

Truck overturns in Armenia, driver dies at scene

+ ↺ − 16 px

A major and tragic road accident occurred Tuesday at around 2pm, in Aragatsotn Province of Armenia, news.am reports.

A truck crossed into oncoming traffic, at the Ushi bends on the Yerevan-Vanadzor motorway, and partially overturned.

As a result, the truck driver, Seyran Papyan, 51, died at the scene, according to shamshyan.com.

The vehicle was loaded with flour bags, and they fell out completely.

News.Az

News.Az