Truck overturns in Armenia, driver dies at scene
A major and tragic road accident occurred Tuesday at around 2pm, in Aragatsotn Province of Armenia, news.am reports.
A truck crossed into oncoming traffic, at the Ushi bends on the Yerevan-Vanadzor motorway, and partially overturned.
As a result, the truck driver, Seyran Papyan, 51, died at the scene, according to shamshyan.com.
The vehicle was loaded with flour bags, and they fell out completely.
