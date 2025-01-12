Trudeau: Canada appreciates Trump’s interest but has no intention of becoming the 51st state

Trudeau: Canada appreciates Trump’s interest but has no intention of becoming the 51st state

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gestures as he speaks with reporters before caucus on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on Nov. 24, 2021. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that while Canada is flattered by President-elect Trump’s interest in expanding the U.S., the sentiment is not mutual, News.Az citing the Washington Times .



“The 51st state, that’s not going to happen,” Mr. Trudeau told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki. “It’s just a nonstarter. Canadians are incredibly proud of being Canadian.”Mr. Trudeau, who announced plans to resign last week, lamented that Mr. Trump’s territorial aspirations had distracted people’s attention away from the president-elect proposing 25% tariffs on Canadian products coming into the U.S.

News.Az