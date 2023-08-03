If Armenia is really interested in regional peace and stability, it should refrain from provocative steps - MFA

True interest in peace must encourage Armenia to support use of Azerbaijan's Aghdam-Khankendi road, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, News.az reports.

The ministry made the remark in response to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statements at the recent Armenian government meeting.

"If Armenia is really interested in regional peace and stability and supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan both in words and in deeds, it should refrain from provocative steps and support the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road and other alternative routes proposed by the Azerbaijani side to meet the needs of Armenian residents in Karabakh," the ministry noted.

"Besides, the Armenian side shouldn't hinder Azerbaijan's efforts towards the reintegration of Armenian residents in Karabakh," added the ministry.

The issue of transportation of humanitarian goods for the Armenian residents of Karabakh in the direction of Barda-Aghdam was discussed during the meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel in Brussels on July 15.









