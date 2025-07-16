Trump administration to end deployment of 2,000 national guard troops in Los Angeles

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will withdraw 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles, reducing by half the force deployed last month to curb unrest following protests over immigration raids.

“Thanks to our troops who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding,” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The move comes after President Donald Trump federalized 4,000 National Guard soldiers and 700 Marines in June, bypassing California Governor Gavin Newsom’s authority — a rare step not taken by a U.S. president in decades. The deployment sparked a legal battle, with Newsom suing the administration for overriding state control.

The National Guard typically handles domestic emergencies such as wildfires, natural disasters, and reconstruction projects. California officials had warned the deployment was pulling resources from critical wildfire response efforts as the state entered peak fire season.

Following Tuesday’s announcement, Governor Newsom condemned the deployment as “political theater,” saying it forced troops away from families and civilian jobs. “We call on Trump and the Department of Defense to end this and send everyone home now,” he said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also welcomed the drawdown, crediting public pressure and legal action for the decision. “This happened because the people of Los Angeles stood united,” she said in a statement, vowing continued opposition to similar deployments nationwide.

The administration did not provide a timeline for when the remaining 2,000 troops will leave the city.

News.Az