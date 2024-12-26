Trump again mocks Trudeau, suggests Canada become "51st State" led by hockey legend Wayne Gretzky

+ ↺ − 16 px

President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, joking that he would cut taxes for Canadians if they agreed to make their country the “51st state.”

Trump also proposed that hockey legend Wayne Gretzky be the new leader, calling on him to run for Prime Minister—soon to be rebranded as the "Governor of Canada," News.Az reports, citing US media. “I just left Wayne Gretzky, ‘The Great One’ as he is known in Ice Hockey circles,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.“I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada – You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign,’” the president-elect said.Trump — who thinks Canada has been ripping off the US over trade — has been taunting Trudeau for weeks by referring to Canada as a prospective US “state” and the prime minister as its “governor.”Gretzky, who has never held political office, apparently has “no interest” in launching a campaign to replace the unpopular Trudeau as PM, according to Trump.Undeterred, the 78-year-old president-elect Wednesday pushed Canadians to coax the hockey hall-of-famer and Brantford, Ontario, native into mounting a campaign.“He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement,” Trump wrote.“It would be so much fun to watch!” he added.Trump wished Trudeau a “Merry Christmas” in another post while mockingly referring to the prime minister as “governor” again.The president-elect argued that Canada should become a US state because the taxes of its citizens “are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%.”Trump asserted that Canadian businesses also “would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World” if the Great White North was to join the US.Trudeau, 53, has served as prime minister of Canada since 2015.The Liberal Party leader has faced mounting calls to resign, even from members of his own party, ahead of next year’s federal election.Canadians appear fed up with high prices and a housing crisis that has emerged under Trudeau’s more than nine years in office.

News.Az