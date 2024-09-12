Trump allies call for second debate with Harris

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some of Donald Trump's supporters are pushing him to agree to a second debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Harris' team quickly called for another debate after the two presidential candidates faced off Tuesday night in an event hosted by ABC News.Moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis helped make it a rough night for Trump, and some of the Republican presidential nominee's allies are encouraging him to accept a rematch."I think it would be an opportunity," said Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., The Hill reported. "If I was in Trump's position, I would."Many of Trump's backers were disappointed that the former president took bait placed by Harris on Tuesday night and went down unnecessary rabbit holes — such as Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, eating pets — rather than forcing the vice president to explain her policies."I believe we missed a lot of opportunities," said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., The Hill reported. "It makes a lot more sense to, instead of talking about cats and dogs, talk about 1.5 million got-aways. That's a lot more frightening to me, and it's a real threat."The Washington Post reported Thursday that some Trump allies conceded privately that he performed poorly in Tuesday's debate and were deliberating over whether a rematch would help or hurt.One Trump adviser told The Post the campaign wants a rematch, but another said the former president hopefully would not agree to a second debate unless it was hosted by a conservative network."I wouldn't ever debate again in a liberal setting. I don't think it should be at CNN, I don't think it needs to be at ABC. He's done two of those," said Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., The Hill reported.Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., said a rematch against Harris should be Trump's decision."I don't know. That's up to him," Schmitt said. "That's up to them to decide. Although, usually if you're winning, you don't want another debate, so it's curious that the Harris people want one. … Despite all the media talk and the punditry going on, I think they're very concerned about the trajectory of the race over the last 10 days, especially as voters learn more about her and figure out that she's just like [President Joe] Biden or worse."Trump on Wednesday said he was "less inclined" to do another debate with Harris.

News.Az