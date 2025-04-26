Trump and Zelenskyy hold 'very productive' talk as they attend Pope Francis' funeral

Zelenskyy later tweeted that the meeting was "very symbolic" and could potentially be "historic."

In February, Zelenskyy abruptly left the White House after getting into an argument with Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Zelenskyy later told Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier on "Special Report" that the incident was "bad for both sides."

This meeting comes as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine appear to be at a standstill with Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin making competing demands.

"A good day in talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine. They are very close to a deal, and the two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to ‘finish it off.’ Most of the major points are agreed to. Stop the bloodshed, NOW. We will be wherever is necessary to help facilitate the END to this cruel and senseless war," Trump wrote on Truth Social after arriving in Rome on Saturday.