Japan fires anti-ship missile in Philippines for first time in history

Japan fires anti-ship missile in Philippines for first time in history

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Japan has carried out its first-ever anti-ship missile launch on Philippines territory, marking a notable escalation in regional defense cooperation during the Balikatan Exercise 2026.

According to local reports, the Japan Self-Defense Forces deployed its Type 88 surface-to-ship missile system from Paoay in Ilocos Norte. The missile successfully struck the decommissioned Philippine Navy vessel BRP Quezon, located about 75 kilometers offshore, within minutes of launch, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The exercise highlights Japan’s evolving role in the long-running Balikatan drills. Previously participating as an observer, Tokyo has now taken on a more active operational role alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States Armed Forces.

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said the drill demonstrated growing interoperability between allied forces and would enhance the country’s defense readiness. He emphasized that such operations require complex coordination but are essential for responding to both security threats and natural disasters.

Teodoro also dismissed concerns about the “militarization” of the Philippines, stressing that the exercises are conducted transparently and remain under civilian oversight.

The missile launch coincided with a visit to Manila by Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who held meetings with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and senior defense officials.

Meanwhile, China criticized the move. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian accused what he described as right-wing forces in Japan of accelerating a shift toward remilitarization, warning that such developments could threaten regional peace and stability.

News.Az