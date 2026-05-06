At least 16 killed in bus-tanker truck collision in Indonesia's Sumatra - VIDEO

At least 16 killed in bus-tanker truck collision in Indonesia's Sumatra - VIDEO

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At least 16 people lost their lives after an intercity bus collided head-on with a tanker truck on a major highway on Indonesia's Sumatra island on Wednesday, according to local officials.

The crash took place at approximately 12:39 p.m. local time along the Trans-Sumatra Highway in Karang Jaya district, North Musi Rawas regency, South Sumatra, News.Az reports, citing The Jakarta Globe.

The accident involved a long-distance bus operated by ALS and a tanker truck traveling in the opposite direction.

Officials from the regional disaster mitigation agency, BPBD, said emergency responders were immediately dispatched to the scene to evacuate victims, many of whom were trapped in the wreckage.

“Our team is on site together with traffic police to conduct evacuation efforts. Initial reports confirm 16 fatalities,” Mugono, a representative of the North Musi Rawas Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), stated, as cited by Antara News Agency.

Among the victims were 14 passengers on the bus, as well as the driver and assistant of the tanker truck. Four people survived the crash, including three who suffered severe burn injuries and one who sustained minor injuries.

Authorities reported that the bus had been traveling from Lubuklinggau toward either Medan or Pekanbaru at the time of the incident. Preliminary findings indicate that a spark or fire may have broken out in part of the bus shortly before the collision.

The driver is believed to have attempted to steer the vehicle toward the right side of the road in an effort to reduce the danger. However, a tanker truck approaching from the opposite direction at high speed left little opportunity to avoid a direct impact.

The collision caused significant destruction to both vehicles, with sections of the bus and truck severely crushed inward. Several victims were pinned inside, making rescue operations more difficult and extending the time needed for evacuation.

Emergency crews, including BPBD teams and traffic police, continued operations into the afternoon to clear debris, identify victims and secure the area. Authorities said their immediate focus remains on assisting survivors and ensuring safe evacuation.

Further information, including the identification of victims and any regulatory measures that may follow, is expected as the investigation continues.

News.Az