Elon Musk’s $80 billion "Mars City" fueled OpenAI fallout, court hears

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The legal dispute between OpenAI and Elon Musk has taken a new turn after testimony in a California court referenced Musk’s long-term plans for Mars colonization and control over AI development.

During proceedings, OpenAI president Greg Brockman testified that Musk had previously discussed major restructuring of the AI company and linked it to broader ambitions involving space exploration and the funding of large-scale projects, News.Az reports, citing The News.

According to the testimony, Musk allegedly suggested that significant financial resources would be required for long-term goals, including the development of a self-sustaining city on Mars, and expressed interest in maintaining greater control over strategic decisions.

The court also heard claims regarding internal disagreements over governance, equity structure, and the direction of OpenAI during its early development phase.

Musk, who is also the founder of xAI, has accused OpenAI leadership of misconduct and is seeking substantial damages, while also pushing for changes in leadership structure.

The case continues to unfold in California and could have significant implications for the governance and future direction of major artificial intelligence companies.

News.Az