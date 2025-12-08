Trump announces $12bn farm aid package

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has announced a $12 billion (£9 billion) farm aid package to support farmers affected by falling crop prices and the ongoing trade disputes.

Most of the money – $11bn – is earmarked for one-time payments to farmers for row crops as part of the agriculture department's Farmer Bridge Assistance programme, with another billion reserved for crops not covered by the programme, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

While farmers have broadly supported Trump, the agriculture sector has been disrupted by trade disputes during his second term, particularly with China.

The White House says the plan will help farmers suffering from "years of unjustified trade actions" and accumulated inflation.

Trump made the announcement during an event at the White House, alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

Members of Congress and corn, cotton, sorghum, soybean, rice, cattle, wheat and potato farmers were also in attendance.

"Maximising domestic farm production is a big part of how we will make America affordable again and bring down grocery prices," Trump said.

Sorghum and soybean farmers have been hit hard by the Trump administration's trade dispute with China, the greatest importer of their crops.

News.Az