Trump announces $200B in new deals with UAE

During his state visit to Abu Dhabi on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced over $200 billion in commercial agreements with the United Arab Emirates, raising total investment commitments across the Gulf region to more than $2 trillion.

The White House has said that President Trump secured $200B in deals between the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates involving U.S.-based companies such as Boeing (BA), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Qualcomm (QCOM), Bloomberg’s Gabriella Borter reports.

Exxon, Occidental (OXY), and EOG Resources (EOG) will form partnerships with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, the author says, noting that other U.S. companies with new UAE deals include Amazon (AMZN), RTX (RTX), and Holtec International.

According to a White House statement, among the key deals is a $14.5 billion order from Etihad Airways for 28 US-built Boeing 787 and 777X aircraft powered by GE Aerospace engines. The agreement is expected to support 60,000 jobs across the US and deepen aviation sector ties between the two countries. Another major announcement involves Emirates Global Aluminum's $4 billion plan to construct a primary aluminum smelter in Oklahoma, aiming to double the country's aluminum production capacity.

