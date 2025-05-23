Trump announces major Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that a significant prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine had been finalized.

"A major prisoners swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine. It will go into effect shortly. Congratulations to both sides on this negotiation," Trump posted on Truth Social, News.Az reports.

The US president added: "This could lead to something big???"

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv or Moscow, but the two sides had reached an agreement on exchanging 1,000 prisoners of war each during direct talks held in Istanbul last week.

News.Az