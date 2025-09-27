Trump announces plans to send troops to Portland

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Trump announced on Saturday morning that he is sending U.S. troops to Portland to “protect” the city and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities from antifa and other “domestic terrorists.”

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists,” the president wrote in a post on Truth Social, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary,” Trump added. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The Hill has reached out to the Defense Department and Department of Homeland Security for further comment.

Earlier this week, Trump signed an order formally designating antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, giving the U.S. government a broad mandate to probe the anti-fascist movement’s operations or any instances where an antifa member “provided material support.”

“Individuals associated with and acting on behalf of Antifa further coordinate with other organizations and entities for the purpose of spreading, fomenting, and advancing political violence and suppressing lawful political speech,” the White House said in the order that Trump signed on Monday.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said late Friday that there were “credible” reports that federal agents “may be replaying the 2020 playbook and surging into Portland with the goal of provoking conflict and violence in my hometown,” adding that he was in “close” contact with local state officials.

News.Az