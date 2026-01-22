Trump: Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders are my friends

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has said the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders have become his friends.

“Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders have become my friends. They are also here,” Trump said during his speech at the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace Charter in Davos, News.Az reports.

The U.S. President noted that he liked all the leaders who were on stage with him, adding: “Armenia, Azerbaijan — many of the leaders here later became my friends.”

