Trump becomes a grandfather for the 11th time

Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Alexander Trump Boulos.

"Welcome to the world, our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025," Tiffany posted on X and Instagram, News.Az reports, citing Fox News.

The latest edition to the Trump family marks the president’s 11th grandchild.

Tiffany, 31, is the only child shared between President Donald Trump and his ex-wife Marla Maples.

Tiffany and Michael were married at Mar-a-Lago in Florida in 2022 after having dated since 2018.

The couple were engaged in Jan. 2021 after Trump left office.

First-time grandmother Marla shared Tiffany’s post on her Instagram story, also sharing the time Anthony was born.

"God is so good … 4:44 AM our little angel arrived," the new grandmother wrote. Marla, Tiffany and Michael are all Florida residents living in the Palm Beach area. Tiffany is Trump's youngest daughter. She graduated from Georgetown Law in 2020 and works as an attorney.

