Trump blocks Taiwan President’s US stopover, eyes China visit

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly opposed a planned stopover in New York by Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te, prompting Lai to cancel a diplomatic tour of Latin America altogether.

Lai had intended to visit Paraguay, Guatemala, and Belize in early August, with scheduled stopovers in New York and Dallas. However, unnamed U.S. officials told the FT that the administration objected to the New York leg, effectively shelving the entire trip, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

While Lai’s office cited ongoing tariff talks with Washington and typhoon recovery efforts in Taiwan as reasons for the cancellation, the timing has raised eyebrows. In contrast to past U.S. administrations, Trump’s decision marks a shift in approach: in 2023, then-president Tsai Ing-wen made similar U.S. transit stops under Joe Biden’s presidency.

The move comes amid reports that Trump himself is considering a visit to China. On Monday night, he posted on Truth Social denying he was seeking a summit with President Xi Jinping, but confirmed he had received an invitation:

"I may go to China, but it would only be at the invitation of President Xi."

Beijing, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province, has previously reacted strongly to Taiwanese leaders transiting through the U.S. — including staging military drills near Taiwan after Tsai’s 2023 visit. Trump's reported pivot may reflect a broader recalibration of U.S. strategy toward China under his administration.

