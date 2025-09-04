Trump calls on Europe to stop Russian oil imports

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has called on Ukraine's European allies to cease purchasing Russian oil, following a discussion with members of the "Coalition of the Willing" after their meeting in Paris on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Kyiv Post.

According to Reuters, an unnamed White House official said that Trump had joined the meeting virtually.

“President Trump emphasized that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that is funding the war – as Russia received €1.1 billion [$1.3 billion] in fuel sales from the EU in one year,” the official reportedly said.

The main focus of Thursday’s meeting agenda was to determine what each of Ukraine’s European allies could contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine. Trump is said to have “questioned their seriousness” about ending Russia’s war in Ukraine – saying some coalition members are still buying Russian oil.

The US has also put pressure on other countries to stop buying Russian oil. On Aug. 27, it imposed 50% tariffs on Indian exports because of continued purchases. The tariffs are among Trump’s highest, partly to punish the Indian government for its reliance on Russian oil, according to the BBC. Ukraine itself has sought to cripple Russia’s oil refining capacity with long-range drone strikes, contributing to Russia’s worsening fuel crisis. Trump is also said to have told European leaders that they “must place economic pressure on China for funding Russia’s war effort.” On Wednesday, China celebrated the 80th anniversary of its WWII victory with a military parade in Beijing, which Russian President Vladimir Putin personally attended. Writing on Truth Social, Trump sent his “warmest regards” to Putin along with Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un – despite also accusing them of “[conspiring] against” the US.

News.Az