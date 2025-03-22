Trump cancels security clearances for Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump on Friday revoked security clearances for former Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and several others.

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former National Security Adviser Jacob Sullivan were among several others who had their security clearance revoked, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"I hereby direct every executive department and agency head to take all additional action as necessary and consistent with existing law to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals and to immediately rescind their access to classified information," Trump said in a memorandum.

In 2021, then-President Joe Biden revoked the security clearance for Trump, who was then a former president.

Former US presidents have traditionally received intelligence briefings so they can advise incumbent presidents on national security and foreign policy.

