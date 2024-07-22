Trump claims Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden in 2024 election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that he believes Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat in the upcoming November election than President Joe Biden, News.Az reports citing CNN.

Earlier, Biden announced he would not be running for re-election, paving the way for Harris to become the Democratic candidate."Harris will be easier to beat than Joe Biden would have been," Trump told CNN.Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Trump. Biden endorsed Harris to replace him as the party's candidate.Biden had faced growing doubts about his reelection chances after a weak and faltering performance in a televised debate against Trump late last month.On his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump said Biden "was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve."Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, said: "We will suffer greatly because of his (Biden's) presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly."Trump and Biden had been mostly tied in polls, but after the debate some polls showed Trump narrowly ahead of the president in a match-up for the November elections.The Trump campaign had already begun discussions about how it would redeploy campaign resources for the possibility of Biden's dropping out, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

News.Az