Trump claims he prevented renewed Thailand–Cambodia conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump on Friday claimed he prevented a renewed outbreak of conflict between Thailand and Cambodia — a flare-up that he said would have undermined a fragile peace he helped negotiate.

“I stopped a war in Thailand, in Cambodia,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, after initially declining to specify which conflict he was referencing. “That war would have been very costly in terms of lives, but even costly in terms of us,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Trump said he threatened to impose tariffs on both Southeast Asian nations, reiterating his long-held belief that tariffs are an essential tool in US foreign policy.

The comments come as the US Supreme Court considers a case challenging the president’s authority to impose tariffs unilaterally.

Tensions escalated this week after one civilian was killed and three others were injured in a cross-border clash on Wednesday. Both Thailand and Cambodia blamed each other for initiating the incident, which occurred just days after Thailand suspended a peace pact.

Cambodia evacuated hundreds of residents from Prey Chan village following the exchange of fire, provincial spokesman Norng Vuthy told reporters, according to CamboJA News.

The Royal Thai Army denied engaging in “unprovoked shooting,” claiming Cambodian forces fired first into Thai territory. Thai troops “returned fire toward the source using only necessary force” in line with rules of engagement to defend sovereignty and ensure troop safety, the army said on Facebook.

News.Az