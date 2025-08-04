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Thailand Cambodia Conflict
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Cambodian authorities reported that Thai military forces have expanded their attacks into Cambodia’s 4th Military Region, deepening incursions into sovereign territory, the Ministry of Defense said Monday.15 Dec 2025-11:59
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Cambodia called on Thailand to immediately cease military actions against Cambodia and its civilian infrastructure, Cambodian Minister of Information Neth Pheaktra said on Saturday.13 Dec 2025-09:33
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Thai Defense Ministry spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri announced on Thursday that ongoing border clashes with Cambodia have resulted in the deaths of nine Thai soldiers and injuries to more than 120 others.11 Dec 2025-09:26
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About 54,550 Cambodian residents have fled their homes to seek safety as border clashes with Thailand entered a third day, Cambodian Information Minister Neth Pheaktra said on Tuesday.09 Dec 2025-15:41
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The Cambodian government announced on Monday that 377 schools in border provinces have been closed due to the ongoing conflict with Thailand.08 Dec 2025-17:32
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Editor's note: Seymur Mammadov, a special commentator for News.Az, is the director of the international expert club EurAsiaAz. The article reflects the author’s personal opinion and does not necessarily represent the views of News.Az.
A new escalation has erupted along the tense and historically disputed border between Thailand and Cambodia, drawing renewed international attention to a conflict that has periodically flared for decades. Reports from the ground indicate that Cambodian forces launched an attack on a Thai military base, killing at least one Thai soldier and wounding several others. In response, the Royal Thai Air Force carried out targeted airstrikes against positions on the Cambodian side, describing the strikes as “defensive precision operations.” This exchange of force has sharply raised concerns that the situation could spiral into a broader military confrontation.08 Dec 2025-14:45
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US President Donald Trump on Friday claimed he prevented a renewed outbreak of conflict between Thailand and Cambodia — a flare-up that he said would have undermined a fragile peace he helped negotiate.15 Nov 2025-10:30
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Officials from Thailand and Cambodia have arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the General Border Committee meeting, aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict between the two countries.04 Aug 2025-21:00
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