+ ↺ − 16 px

Police took dual Chinese-Cambodian national She Zhijiang from Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok to Suvarnabhumi airport on Wednesday for extradition to China and trial on online gambling charges.

The police escort included assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He said the Chinese government had requested She's arrest and extradition for prosecution in China. He was apprehended in August 2022.

In return, China promised enhanced cooperation with Thailand on the suppression of online scam gangs.

Although the suspect denied any involvement in scams, investigators discovered he built on-ground and online casinos in the Shwe Kokko special economic zone in Myanmar’s Myawaddy province bordering Thailand, and his casino compound accommodated scam centres, Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said.

He was an influential figure in Shwe Kokko and was close to local leaders.

The suspect was scheduled to depart Suvarnabhumi airport on a flight to China at 4.20pm. Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said he would go to China on Thursday to discuss cooperation on scam suppression.

She, 42, fought unsuccessfully against his extradition to China in the Court of First Instance, the Appeal Court and the Constitutional Court.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said many criminals tried to get second or third nationality from countries including Cambodia for the travel convenience it provided. When arrested, they would propose they be extradited to Cambodia instead of to China, he said.

Chinese authorities have alleged that She managed gambling websites with over 330,000 users and caused financial losses exceeding 150 million yuan (about 700 million baht).

He was also a key figure behind Myanmar’s “Asia-Pacific New City” project in the Shwe Kokko special economic zone, where he reportedly co-owned and operated two casinos.

Reports also indicated that She was a major investor in the Dara Sakor development in Cambodia’s Koh Kong province, which is home to several call centre scam syndicates.

Through these ventures, She and his associates are accused of enticing Chinese nationals to gamble online, generating enormous illegal profits.

News.Az