Trump condemns Democrats for lack of support
Photo: White House
Trump is now tearing into Democrats in the audience, after attacking Joe Biden and calling him the worst president in American history, News.Az reports.
"There is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy, or to stand, or smile or applaud," says Trump.
"I could find a cure to a very devastating disease," and they still would not support me, he says.
"It's very sad and it just shouldn't be this way," he says, adding: "For the good of our nation let's work together and truly make America great again."