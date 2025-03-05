Yandex metrika counter

Trump condemns Democrats for lack of support

Photo: White House

Trump is now tearing into Democrats in the audience, after attacking Joe Biden and calling him the worst president in American history, News.Az reports.
 
"There is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy, or to stand, or smile or applaud," says Trump.
 
"I could find a cure to a very devastating disease," and they still would not support me, he says.

"It's very sad and it just shouldn't be this way," he says, adding: "For the good of our nation let's work together and truly make America great again."


