Trump could meet in person with Putin as soon as next week, White House official says

President Donald Trump could meet in person with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as next week as he seeks to broker an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, a White House official said Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The official cautioned that a meeting has not been scheduled yet and no location has been determined. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans.

News of a potential meeting, which was first reported by The New York Times, came hours after Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Putin in Moscow on Wednesday. Trump had posted earlier on Truth Social that Witkoff “had a highly productive meeting” with Putin in which “great progress was made.”

Trump said he updated America’s allies in Europe about the meeting and that they will work toward an end to the Russia-Ukraine war “in the days and weeks to come.”