Trump creates new DOJ unit to target nationwide fraud

The Trump administration says it is forming a new division inside the U.S. Department of Justice to fight what it calls “rampant” fraud across the country. The White House said the division would oversee fraud affecting federal programs, benefits, businesses, nonprofits and private citizens.

Critics and rights groups argue the administration has used fraud allegations to single out immigrants and political opponents. They also point to Trump’s history of pardoning individuals convicted of fraud as evidence the crackdown may be politically selective rather than purely criminal, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In recent weeks, the administration accused Minnesota of allowing widespread fraud in social-service programs and has repeatedly targeted the state’s Somali community, the largest in the U.S. Advocates say the administration is exaggerating isolated cases and using them to justify federal intervention.

The new assistant attorney general overseeing the division will advise top Justice Department officials and supervise major fraud investigations. The announcement comes after the administration froze more than $10 billion in federal family assistance and childcare funds to several Democratic-led states, including California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and New York. Those states have since filed lawsuits against the administration.

The White House has also threatened funding cuts over other disputes, including alleged program fraud, diversity policies and pro-Palestinian student protests.

