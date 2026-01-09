Moscow says US frees two Russian crew members from seized tanker

Moscow says US frees two Russian crew members from seized tanker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow on Friday announced that the U.S. has decided to free two Russian crew members from a Russian-flagged oil tanker that Washington seized earlier this week in the Atlantic Ocean.

"In response to our request, U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to release two Russian citizens aboard the Marinera tanker, previously detained by the United States during an operation in the North Atlantic," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, News.Az reports, citing The Moscow Times.

"We welcome this decision and express our gratitude to the U.S. leadership," she added.

The American authorities said the tanker was part of a shadow fleet that carried oil for countries such as Venezuela, Russia and Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions, and seized it in the North Atlantic despite the ship being escorted by the Russian Navy.

Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Telegram that Trump decided to release "all Russians" on board the Marinera tanker.

The United States said previously the Marinera's crew could be prosecuted — which Russia said was "categorically unacceptable."

News.Az