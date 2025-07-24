Yandex metrika counter

Trump denies claims of wanting to 'destroy' Musk’s companies

On Thursday, President Trump denied any intentions of harming tech billionaire Elon Musk’s businesses, following questions about whether he supports federal agencies collaborating with the Tesla CEO's companies.

“Everyone is stating that I will destroy Elon’s companies by taking away some, if not all, of the large scale subsidies he receives from the U.S. Government. This is not so!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, News.Az reports citing foreign media.


