Trump departs for Alaska on Air Force One - VIDEO

US President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One to depart for Alaska for a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The Air Force Once flight carrying US President Donald Trump has left Joint Base Andrews, bound for Alaska, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Trump is accompanied by the US delegation.

Trump will participate in a bilateral program at 3 p.m. ET and is expected to depart Anchorage back to Washington at 9:45 p.m. ET, according to the White House’s daily guidance.

News.Az