Trump envoy arrives in Israel as Gaza reports 91 dead seeking aid

The death toll among Palestinians waiting for food and aid in Gaza continued to rise as President Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, arrived for a visit to the region.

Witkoff landed in Israel on Thursday, and the White House said he and U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee will visit Gaza on Friday to inspect aid operations, News.Az reports citing CBS news.

Witkoff is expected to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and a possible ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters told The Associated Press.

This would be the first meeting between Witkoff and Netanyahu since both Israel and the U.S. called their negotiation teams home from Qatar one week ago. Witkoff said at the time that Hamas showed "a lack of desire" to reach a truce.

Over the last 24 hours, at least 91 Palestinians were killed and more than 600 wounded while attempting to get aid in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. This includes 54 people killed while awaiting food in northern Gaza near the Zikim crossing on Wednesday, the ministry said.

That figure is expected to rise further, as many of those killed or wounded were brought to isolated, smaller hospitals in northern Gaza and have not yet been counted.

