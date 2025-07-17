Trump expected to visit Pakistan in September, reports claim
US President Donald Trump is expected to visit Pakistan in September, according to reports from two local television news channels on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
If confirmed, the visit would be the first by a US president since nearly two decades ago, when President George W. Bush visited Pakistan in 2006, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson said he was not aware of Trump's expected visit.
US-Pakistan relations saw a major boost when Trump hosted Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House last month in an unprecedented meeting.
A US embassy spokesperson in Islamabad told Reuters, "We have nothing to announce," and said that the White House might be able to provide confirmation on the president's schedule.
Pakistan's information ministry didn't respond to a Reuters request for a comment.
India is due to host the summit of the so-called Quad countries this year but dates for the meeting have not been announced yet.
The Quad grouping includes the US, India, Australia and Japan and is focused on countering China's rise in the Indo-Pacific region.