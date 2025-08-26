Trump expresses frustration over ongoing Russia-Ukraine strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin as Moscow’s attacks on Ukraine persisted despite the White House’s attempts to mediate a peace agreement between the two neighboring countries.

“Every conversation I have with him is a good conversation,” Trump remarked during an Oval Office signing event. “And then unfortunately, a bomb is loaded up into Kyiv or someplace,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

While criticizing Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian cities, Trump emphasized that he still sees a path toward a negotiated end to the conflict.

“I think we’re going to get the war done,” he noted, pointing to Putin’s recent visit to Alaska as “a big statement that he wants to get it done.”

Last week, Trump met with Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders to explore ways to end the conflict, though no breakthrough was reached.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later underlined that Putin remained open to dialogue, including with Zelenskyy, provided that “core issues were carefully examined at the highest level.”

Zelenskyy, for his part, reaffirmed that Ukraine would continue defending its freedom until its ‘’calls for peace were acknowledged’’, accusing Moscow of avoiding proposals for a meeting.

