Trump ‘frustrated’ as peace talks stall

U.S. President Donald Trump is growing “extremely frustrated” with both Russia and Ukraine over the slow pace of peace efforts, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Dec. 11.

Speaking at a briefing, Leavitt said the U.S. has not yet decided whether to join Ukraine and European partners for talks planned for this weekend. She stressed that Washington will participate only if it sees a real opportunity for progress toward a peace agreement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Leavitt noted that Trump spoke with several European leaders a day earlier, and that special envoy Steve Witkoff and his team are in constant contact with both sides. Despite extensive outreach — more than 30 hours of discussions in recent weeks — frustration in the White House is rising.

“The president is sick of meetings just for the sake of meeting,” Leavitt said, adding that Trump wants concrete steps, not more talk. “He wants this war to come to an end.”

Leavitt said the administration is still evaluating whether this weekend’s talks are worth attending, given doubts that meaningful progress can be achieved.

While Trump continues to demand faster results, critics note that his administration has applied little pressure on Russia and recently promoted a peace proposal seen as favoring Moscow over Kyiv and its European partners.

News.Az