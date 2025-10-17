Trump hesitates on supplying Tomahawk missiles during meeting with Zelensky

Just days after initially proposing it, President Donald Trump on Friday reversed his stance on providing Ukraine with powerful long-range weapons, expressing concerns to reporters and President Volodymyr Zelensky about depleting the U.S. supply, News.Az reports ciitng foreign media.

Trump made the comments during a White House meeting in which Zelensky was hoping to get the full-throated fanfare of Trump announcing increased military assistance on the heels of Trump’s success in reaching a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.