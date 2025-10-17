Trump hesitates on supplying Tomahawk missiles during meeting with Zelensky
Stefani Reynolds—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Just days after initially proposing it, President Donald Trump on Friday reversed his stance on providing Ukraine with powerful long-range weapons, expressing concerns to reporters and President Volodymyr Zelensky about depleting the U.S. supply, News.Az reports ciitng foreign media.
Trump made the comments during a White House meeting in which Zelensky was hoping to get the full-throated fanfare of Trump announcing increased military assistance on the heels of Trump’s success in reaching a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.