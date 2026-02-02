Trump: India will no longer buy Russian oil, this will end the war in Ukraine

Trump: India will no longer buy Russian oil, this will end the war in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump, following a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced that India would cease purchasing Russian oil.

“This will help put an end to the war in Ukraine, where thousands of people are dying every week,” the U.S. president wrote on social media, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump also said that, at the request of his Indian counterpart, he signed the India–U.S. trade agreement.

Under the agreement, the United States will reduce tariffs on goods from India from 25% to 18%, while India will fully abolish tariffs on American products.

The U.S. president emphasized that Narendra Modi is one of his closest friends.

“Our wonderful relationship with India will become even stronger. Prime Minister Modi and I are people who get things done, unlike most others,” Trump said.

News.Az