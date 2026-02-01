Trump hopes for an agreement between the US and Iran

US President Donald Trump expressed hope that his administration will be able to reach an agreement with Iran.

The American leader stated this in a conversation with journalists in Florida, News.Az reports.

"I hope we can make a deal," he said.

At the same time, the president noted that the United States has "the largest and most powerful ships in the world" deployed in the region.

The White House chief also touched on the situation with Cuba: "We're talking to the highest-ranking people in Cuba. I think we'll make a deal with Cuba," he added, without specifying what kind of agreement he had in mind.

