Armenia, India discuss expanding defense cooperation

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan held talks in Yerevan on Monday with India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, who is in Armenia on an official visit.

According to the Armenian Defense Ministry’s press service, Papikyan praised the current level of Armenia–India defense cooperation and stressed the importance of the regular implementation of joint programs, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

General Chauhan said the Indian Armed Forces are ready to continue developing cooperation in existing areas and to launch new initiatives of mutual interest. The sides also discussed issues of regional and international security.

Indian media have previously reported that Armenia is among the three largest buyers of Indian defense products, alongside the United States and France.

Over the past four years, Armenia has signed several agreements with India to purchase missiles, artillery systems, rocket launchers, radar systems, body armor, night-vision equipment, and a wide range of ammunition and artillery shells. Armenia has also become the first foreign customer of the Indian-developed Akash surface-to-air missile system.

In late September 2022, Armenia signed a defense contract worth more than $250 million with India, covering the purchase of 214-mm Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers and related rockets, unspecified anti-tank missile systems, and various types of ammunition.

In autumn 2023, the Indian Defence Research Wing reported that Indian defense company Bharat Forge Ltd delivered six 155-mm Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) howitzers to Armenia in early August under a $155.5 million contract. The agreement provides for the delivery of 90 ATAGS artillery systems to Armenia over a three-year period.

News.Az