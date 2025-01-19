Trump is committed to ending the Ukraine conflict, says his incoming security advisor
Mike Waltz, incoming national security adviser to Donald Trump, stated that the US president-elect is determined to resolve the Ukraine conflict, News.Az citing the CBS.
"Thid conflict needs to end, and President Trump has been very clear about that and is determined to do it," Waltz told CBS in an interview.
