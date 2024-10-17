Trump labels Jan. 6 Capitol riots as ‘day of love’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has described January 6, 2021—the day when thousands of his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C.,—as a “day of love.”

During a town hall with a Latino audience, hosted by Spanish-language television network Univision, Trump was told by a participant that he wanted to give the former US president a chance to “win back his vote” given his concerns over the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Thousands of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol in Washington DC that day causing millions of dollars in damage. Four people died on the day of the attack, and one Capitol police officer who fought against the rioters died the next day.At the town hall in Miami, Trump gave a lengthy response in which he described 6 January 2021 as a “day of love” and said former administration officials who had turned against him were angry about having been fired.“I hope someday maybe we’ll get your vote,” Trump said as he wrapped up. “Sounds like maybe I won’t, but that’s OK too.”Trump also stood by debunked claims that immigrants in Ohio were eating pets, telling Latino voters during a town hall he was “just saying what was reported.”Trump in recent weeks has amplified a false claim that has gone viral that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were stealing residents’ pets or taking wildlife from parks for food.

News.Az