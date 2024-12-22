Trump leaves the possibility open for talks with Putin on the Ukraine war

+ ↺ − 16 px

President-elect Donald Trump indicated he is open to meeting Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, which began with Russia's 2022 invasion, News.Az citing the Bloomberg .

The Russian president offered on Thursday to hold talks with Trump, saying, “I’ll be ready to meet if he wants.” Speaking at his annual news conference, Putin said he doesn’t know when they’ll meet because Trump “doesn’t say anything about it” and he hasn’t spoken to the former and future president in more than four years.

