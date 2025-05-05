Trump may meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia

Reporters asked the US leader if he intended to meet with his Russian counterpart during his planned trip. "I don't know, we have to think about it. <…> I have not thought about it," Trump replied, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We'll be leaving for Saudi Arabia pretty soon," the US leader added.

Earlier, US State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that communication between the leaders of Russia and the United States is necessary in the issue of resolving the Ukrainian crisis. Putin and Trump held a telephone conversation on March 18, during which they discussed a 30-day ceasefire in the Ukrainian conflict, conditions for preventing escalation and a number of international issues. The Russian leader agreed with Trump's proposal that the parties to the conflict in Ukraine mutually refrain from attacks on energy infrastructure facilities.