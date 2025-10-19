Trump meets South Korean business leaders for golf diplomacy: Report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Top South Korean business executives joined U.S. President Donald Trump for a round of golf on Saturday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as Washington and Seoul continue discussions on a trade agreement, Yonhap News reported Sunday, News.Az reports citing the Anadolu.

The South Korean delegation included major conglomerate heads: Samsung’s Lee Jae-yong, SK Group’s Chey Tae-won, Hyundai’s Euisun Chung, LG’s Koo Kwang-mo and Hanwha’s Kim Dong-kwan.

The meeting, reportedly arranged by SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, came at a crucial moment, with unresolved tariff issues and major economic stakes.

While it is unclear who Trump played with, a company official told Yonhap the leaders "enjoyed the game with President Trump and discussed various topics."

The White House did not confirm the meeting.

The informal golf meeting occurred as formal trade talks continued in Washington, where South Korean officials were working toward a breakthrough on a tariff agreement tied to South Korea’s planned $350 billion US investment.

Separately, Trump will visit South Korea ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, scheduled for Oct. 31 - Nov. 1 in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is expected to hold summit talks with Trump during the visit, South Korea’s national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said Thursday.

