Trump meets with Syrian leader Sharaa in Riyadh - VIDEO

President Donald Trump meets with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh this morning. Photo: Bandar AL-JALOUD / Saudi Royal Palace / AFP

Trump's meeting with Syrian leader has ended

US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Riyadh began at 10:07 a.m. and ended at 10:40 a.m. local time, according to the White House, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The meeting came one day after Trump said he planned to lift sanctions on Syria following the fall of the Assad regime — a major change in US foreign policy.

The five demands Trump issued to Syria

During Trump's meeting with Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa, he gave the leader five instructions, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The instructions are as follows:

To sign the Abraham Accords in order to normalise relations with Israel

To tell all "foreign terrorists" to leave Syria

Specifically, Trump singled out "Palestinian terrorists" to be deported

Assist the United States in stopping the resurgence of the so-called Islamic State group

And on the same lines, assume the responsibility for detention centres relating to the group in northeast Syria

Turkish president joins virtual summit with US, Saudi, Syrian leaders

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wednesday participated remotely in a meeting with leaders from the US, Saudi Arabia, and Syria, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The meeting included US President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, with Erdogan joining virtually from​​​​​​​ Türkiye.

Photo: Anadolu Agency

During the meeting, Erdogan expressed Ankara’s desire for Syria to be a stable, prosperous nation that collaborates with its regional neighbors and poses no threat to them, citing Türkiye's ongoing efforts to achieve this goal.

Erdogan also affirmed Türkiye's continued support for Damascus’ fight against terrorist groups, particularly ISIS (Daesh). He added that Türkiye is ready to assist in managing and securing prisons holding ISIS terrorists.

Trump urges Syrian president to recognize Israeli statehood

In a meeting this morning in Saudi Arabia, Trump encouraged Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to recognize Israel's statehood, according to a White House readout, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was also present and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, joined by phone. The readout said both leaders praised Trump's decision to lift longstanding sanctions on Syria, where Sharaa became president in January after the fall of longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh today. @PressSec / X

Trump told Sharaa that he had "a tremendous opportunity to do something historic in his country," the readout said. He urged the Syrian leader to sign on to the Abraham Accords, a framework for Arab states to recognize Israeli sovereignty that the U.S. mediated during Trump's first term.

He also advised Sharaa to tell foreign terrorists to leave Syria, deport Palestinian terrorists, help the U.S. prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State and assume responsibility for Islamic State detention centers in Syria's northeast.

Trump encourages Syrian president to recognize Israeli statehood, continued

Sharaa affirmed his commitment to Syria's 1974 disengagement with Israel and invited American companies to invest in Syrian oil and gas, the readout said.

