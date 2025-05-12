Trump might visit Istanbul if there is progress in Putin-Zelensky talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated he might visit Istanbul this week, mentioning a possible breakthrough in mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine.

During a press conference in the Oval Office, Trump claimed the meeting is happening because of his mediation and added he might attend if it would aid progress. "If I thought it might be helpful... I will fly there," he said, noting he could already be "some place in the Middle East" at the time, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In other news, the president mentioned that he is considering lifting US sanctions on Syria due to its new government, stating, "We want to give them a fresh start."

News.Az