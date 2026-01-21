Trump mocks Macron's Davos sunglasses

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump mocked French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday for wearing aviator sunglasses during his speech at Davos the previous day.

"I watched him yesterday, with those beautiful sunglasses. What the hell happened?" Trump said, speaking to global elites at the annual World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain resort, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Macron's office has said the choice to wear the dark, reflective sunglasses during his speech, which took place indoors, was to protect his eyes because of a burst blood vessel.

Memes flourished across the internet after Macron's speech, some praising him for sporting a "Top Gun" look as he criticised Trump over Greenland, some criticising him.

During his speech on Tuesday, Macron described as "fundamentally unacceptable" Washington's threat to impose new tariffs, including on French wine and champagne, to bend Europe's resolve and allow it to buy Greenland.

Macron promised France will stand up to "bullies".

On Wednesday, Trump harshly criticised Europe and its leaders.

And, while ruling out the use of force in his bid to control Greenland, he made clear he wanted to own the Arctic island.

NATO leaders have warned that Trump's Greenland strategy could upend the alliance, while the leaders of Denmark and Greenland have offered a wide array of ways for a greater US presence on the strategic island territory of 57,000 people.

